March 26 Captain Radamel Falcao scored twice in five minutes as World Cup quarter-finalists Colombia crushed Bahrain 6-0 in a Copa America warm-up match at the National Stadium in Riffa on Thursday.

Falcao, who is lacking regular first team football at Manchester United, leapt at the chance to lead his country's attack and responded with goals in the 32nd and 36th minutes to take his tally to 23 in 55 internationals.

Carlos Bacca, Adrian Ramos, Johan Mojica and Andres Renteria were also on target for visiting Colombia who were without World Cup ace James Rodriguez for the friendly.

The Copa America in Chile will be held from June 11-July 4. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)