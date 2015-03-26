Nicklas Bendtner scored a hat-trick as Denmark came from behind to beat the United States 3-2 in a friendly international in Aarhus on Wednesday.

It turned out to be a double celebration for captain Christian Eriksen as he became the youngest Dane to win a half-century of caps.

The hosts enjoyed most of the possession but it was Jozy Altidore who put the U.S. ahead after 19 minutes, latching on to a cross and thumping it home with his left foot.

VFL Wolfsburg forward Bendtner levelled the score after 33 minutes by slotting the ball into an empty net from five yards out.

Altidore turned provider in the second half, flicking the ball into the path of Aron Johannsson, who poked home to take the lead again before Bendtner netted twice in the final seven minutes to steal the win for his side.

