Denmark's Martin Braithwaite (R) and Kari Arnason of Iceland (R) in action during their international friendly soccer match in MCH-Arena Herning, Denmark March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark

Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulseni (R) and Aron Gunnarsson of Iceland (L) in action during their international friendly soccer match in MCH-Arena Herning, Denmark March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark

Denmark's Nicolai Joergensen celebrates his second goal in the international friendly soccer match against Iceland in MCH-Arena Herning, Denmark March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark

Euro 2016 qualifiers Iceland suffered a blow in their preparations for their first major tournament as they were beaten 2-1 by Denmark on Thursday in an action-packed friendly.

Age Hareide's reign as Denmark manager got off to a good start as Nicolai Joergensen scored twice to secure victory at the MCH Arena in Herning.

After a scoreless first half in which Denmark dictated the tempo, Yussuf Poulsen created the first goal six minutes after the restart, pulling the ball back to give Joergensen an easy finish.

Pouslen was involved again three minutes later, passing to Christian Eriksen, who squared unselfishly to Joergensen for a simple second.

Arnor Ingvi Traustason thumped home a consolation goal for the visitors in the 90th minute.

Iceland are preparing for their first taste of tournament football at Euro 2016 where they will face Portugal, Hungary and Austria in Group F.

Denmark missed out on the tournament after losing a playoff to Sweden.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)