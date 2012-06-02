Soccer-Sidwell extends contract at promoted Brighton
June 8 Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell has signed a one-year contract extension at the recently promoted Premier League club.
June 2 Netherlands 6 Northern Ireland 0 - international friendly result on Saturday. At Amsterdam Arena Scorers: Netherlands: Robin van Persie 11, 29 penalty, Wesley Sneijder 15, Ibrahim Afellay 37, 51, Ron Vlaar 78 Halftime 4-0 Referee: Robert Schorgenhofer (Austria) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 8 Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced on Wednesday.