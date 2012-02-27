Feb 27 Rafael van der Vaart has pulled
out of the Netherlands squad for the friendly against England on
Wednesday.
The Dutch football association (KNVB) said in a statement on
Monday that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder sustained an ankle
injury on Sunday during the 5-2 defeat at Arsenal.
Van der Vaart is the second Dutch player to pull out after
goalkeeper Michel Vorm withdrew with illness.
