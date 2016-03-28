Football Soccer - Germany v England - International Friendly - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - 26/3/16England's Jack Butland looks dejected as he is stretchered off after sustaining an injuryReuters / Fabrizio BenschLivepic

Football Soccer - Germany v England - International Friendly - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - 26/3/16England's Jack Butland is stretchered off after sustaining an injury as Germany coach Joachim Low looks onReuters / Fabrizio BenschLivepic

Football Soccer - Germany v England - International Friendly - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - 26/3/16England's Jack Butland is stretchered off after sustaining a injury Action Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Football Soccer - Germany v England - International Friendly - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - 26/3/16England's Jack Butland is stretchered off after sustaining an injuryReuters / Hannibal HanschkeLivepic

Football Soccer - Germany v England - International Friendly - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - 26/3/16England's Jack Butland looks dejected after sustaining a injury and is later stretchered offAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Football Soccer - Germany v England - International Friendly - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - 26/3/16England's Jack Butland looks dejected after sustaining a injury and is later stretchered offAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

LONDON England goalkeeper Jack Butland looks doubtful for Euro 2016 after a scan on Sunday showed he had fractured his ankle during Saturday's 3-2 friendly win against Germany in Berlin.

"Today's scan revealed I've fractured my ankle, absolutely devastated! I'll be doing everything I can to get back fit as soon as I can!" the 23-year-old said on Twitter on Sunday.

The Football Association confirmed the injury had ruled him out of Tuesday's friendly at Wembley against the Netherlands.

Neither the FA nor Butland's club Stoke City gave details about how long he would be out for but sources indicated a three-month layoff.

That would rule him out of the rest of the Premier League season, a big blow for eighth-placed Stoke for whom he has been ever-present between the posts, as well as the squad for the European Championship in France starting in June.

England were already without injured first-choice keeper Joe Hart for the Germany game and Southampton's Fraser Forster is set to start against the Dutch.

Forster earned his fourth cap when he replaced Butland in the first half in Berlin after Germany had taken a 1-0 lead.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, uncapped at senior international level, was called up last week after Hart was ruled out.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)