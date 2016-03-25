LONDON, March 25 Defender Gary Cahill has been named captain for England's friendly international against Germany on Saturday as regular skipper Wayne Rooney has been ruled out with injury, the FA said on Friday.

Manchester United striker Rooney, England's record goalscorer, has been sidelined since Feb. 13 with a knee ligament injury and faces a race against time to get fit for the European Championship which begins in France on June 10.

Cahill, 30, will lead out England for the second time as he also captained the national side in October's 2-0 win over Estonia in the final qualifier for Euro 2016.

Keeper Joe Hart and winger Raheem Sterling will also miss Saturday's match in Berlin through injury.

England host the Netherlands at Wembley on Tuesday as they continue their preparations for the European Championship. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)