England manager Roy Hodgson has admitted there is an "element of risk" in selecting Daniel Sturridge and Danny Welbeck for the Euros this summer and has urged the injury-plagued strikers to prove their fitness over the remainder of the campaign.

Welbeck has made an impressive return from a long-term knee problem for Arsenal, scoring three goals in five league appearances, while Liverpool's Sturridge, with four goals in six games, has had his season disrupted with several injuries.

"There's an element of risk taking any players who have a history of injury. I can't deny that. I can't deny either that we have to put all factors into the equation when making a final decision," Hodgson told reporters on Monday.

"But I don't see any reason at the moment to doubt the pair (Welbeck and Sturridge) of them... But the next few weeks are important for those two, because I'd like to see them get a bit more match play and fitness under their belts."

Sturridge is set to play his first international game for 18 months against Netherlands on Tuesday while Welbeck featured in Saturday's 3-2 victory over World Champions Germany.

