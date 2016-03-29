Soccer-Huddersfield win shootout to reach playoff final
May 17 Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 29 An untried England team lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in a largely lacklustre friendly international at Wembley on Tuesday with the Dutch sealing victory thanks to a controversial winner from substitute Luciano Narsingh.
He cracked the ball home in the 77th minute after Vincent Janssen appeared to shove Phil Jagielka over in the build-up and although the referee waved play on, the England players strongly contested his decision.
England, continuing their build-up to this year's European championship made eight changes from the starting line-up that beat world champions Germany 3-2 on Saturday and went ahead after 41 minutes when Jamie Vardy finished off the best attacking move of the first half with a close-range shot.
The Dutch, who failed to qualify for the tournament in France, equalised in the 50th minute when Janssen lashed a penalty into the roof of the net after defender Danny Rose handled. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
ROME, May 17 Garbine Muguruza emerged as a favourite to win the Italian Open after beating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko to reach the third round after world number one Angeliquer Kerber had earlier bowed out to Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit.