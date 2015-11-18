LONDON Nov 17 England's latest discovery Dele Alli expects France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who is also his club mate and captain, to make him pay after scoring his first senior international goal in a 2-0 friendly win over France on Tuesday.

Alli, 19, man of the match on an emotional night at Wembley following the deadly attacks in Paris last Friday, scored his stunning goal after 39 minutes on his first start, finishing off a move he started with a 25-metre thunderbolt past Lloris.

"That was something special, I'm delighted to score it, but I am not thinking about the European championships or the World Cup yet, I've got plenty to learn to stay in the England team," he said after winning his fourth cap.

"But Hugo won't let me forget that, he'll make me pay in training," the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said with a smile of his team mate after England's victory in a symbolic match.

Alli, who has only played 16 times for Spurs since joining the London side from Milton Keynes Dons, was among four of the Premier League club's players on the pitch at the start.

The others were Eric Dier, 21, winning his second cap and making his first England start, Harry Kane, 22, collecting his eighth cap, and Lloris, who has played over 70 times for France.

Ryan Mason and Kyle Walker were on the England bench.

FANTASTIC GOAL

Lloris, looking emotionally shattered at the end after a difficult and emotional time for the French, said if he had to be beaten by anyone, it was not so bad coming from a club mate.

"It was a fantastic goal," he admitted. "We will see if he can do that in training though," the France skipper said with a smile.

England coach Roy Hodgson also praised the teenager, saying Alli's performance was "almost faultless".

"That was as close as you can get to it. He was quite outstanding. I guess he will get a lot of praise and he certainly deserves it."

Alli did squander a chance in the 19th minute but England skipper Wayne Rooney also sang his praises afterwards.

Rooney, who scored a record-extending 51st goal for England with a volley early in the second half to end a move Alli began, told reporters: "Its magical to be 19 and score your first goal for England like that.

"The Spurs boys in the team play with a lot of energy and they are very dangerous on the break. We have seen that when they play for Spurs and we are looking to use that for England.

"We were dangerous on the break tonight and although it was a difficult match for everyone, it was good to see that tactic working against the French." (Editing by Ken Ferris)