LONDON Feb 29 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and England's
Chris Smalling both ended up in hospital after clashing heads
when the Dutchman scored the second goal in a 3-2 friendly win
for the Netherlands on Wednesday.
Huntelaar netted with a powerful header into the roof of the
net after 59 minutes but smashed into Smalling, who went up for
the same ball.
The two lay on the Wembley pitch for some time before
Smalling was carried away on a stretcher and Schalke 04 striker
Huntelaar walked off holding a bandage to his face.
Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk told reporters: "Huntelaar has
gone to hospital because we think he has some damage there (to
his head) but we don't know for sure.
"He looked better in the dressing room than on the pitch,
but we have decided to have him checked out."
England's interim coach Stuart Pearce said Manchester United
defender Smalling had also gone for a checkup.
"Chris went to hospital. I spoke with him and he was
conscious, but he split his head open. Our thoughts are with him
and I am hoping that he will be fine."
