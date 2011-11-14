LONDON Nov 14 Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who is now the goalkeeping coach for the squad, will almost certainly miss Tuesday's friendly against Sweden at Wembley after being admitted to hospital.

"Ray Clemence has been unwell while with England and is having tests in hospital," the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com), adding it was highly unlikely he would be back in the dugout for Tuesday's game.

Clemence, 63, who won 61 England caps as well as major honours with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, began to feel unwell on Friday when he missed training. He sat out Saturday's 1-0 friendly win over world champions Spain. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)