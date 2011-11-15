LONDON Nov 15 An own goal by Daniel Majstorovic helped England end a 43-year wait for a win over Sweden with a 1-0 triumph in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday.

Fabio Capello became the first manager to guide England to victory over their jinx team since Alf Ramsey in 1968.

The 22nd-minute goal by the Swedish defender was also England's 2,000th since they began playing internationals in 1872.

The unlucky Majstorovic deflected a header from Gareth Barry past goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson following a left-wing cross from Stewart Downing.