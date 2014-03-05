LONDON, March 5 An 82nd-minute header by Daniel Sturridge was the only moment of quality in a dire performance as a pedestrian England team squeezed a 1-0 win over Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

Sturridge, unmarked at the far post, nodded substitute Adam Lallana's cross beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel who had a superb match in goal for Denmark.

England were generally uninspiring against opposition who have failed to reach the World Cup in Brazil in June.

There were, however, promising displays from young Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling and teenage Southampton left back Luke Shaw. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)