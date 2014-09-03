LONDON, Sept 3 New captain Wayne Rooney scored a penalty to give England an unconvincing 1-0 friendly win over Norway at Wembley on Wednesday in their first match since the World Cup finals.

Raheem Sterling, England's most incisive player, was brought down by Omar Elabdellaoui for the 68th minute penalty which Rooney blasted into the top corner out of reach of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland for his 41st international goal.

Norway made it hard for the new England, rebuilding after failing to win a World Cup match in Brazil, with goalkeeper Joe Hart making a brilliant save from a header by Joshua King, who plays for English Championship (second tier) side Blackburn Rovers.

England are next away to Switzerland in their opening Euro 2016 Group E qualifier on Monday while Norway host Italy in Group H on Tuesday. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)