TURIN, Italy, March 30 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will make his first England start in Tuesday's friendly international against Italy after an instant impact on his debut last week, manager Roy Hodgson said on Monday.

"Harry Kane will make full debut and play from the start and Wayne Rooney will captain the team," Hodgson told reporters.

"It's nice to see the two of them on the field together from the start. Harry certainly deserves his chance.

Kane, joint top scorer in the Premier League with 19 goals, headed England's fourth goal 80 seconds after replacing Rooney in the 4-0 win over Lithuania in Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar in London, editing by Justin Palmer)