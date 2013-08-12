LONDON Aug 12 Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney completed a full training session for England on Monday and manager Roy Hodgson still expects him to feature in Wednesday's international friendly against Scotland at Wembley Stadium.

Rooney has taken a limited part in United's pre-season and missed Sunday's Community Shield victory over Wigan with a shoulder injury.

"Rooney looked good, as I expected. There was no doubt in my mind in the session that he was not suffering from a physical injury," Hodgson said at a news conference after training.

"It will be interesting to see how the data looks, and to speak to Wayne, and find out how he came through the session. He has not trained as intensely as he has trained today, so it will be interesting to see how that pans out.

"I do not expect him to have any repercussions from the session. He looked like he worked quite hard.

"Myself, my coaches and our fitness people will analyse everything -- and in tandem with Wayne -- will give him the right amount of minutes."

Rooney has been the subject of two transfer bids from Chelsea amid reports he wants to leave the current Premier League champions, although manager David Moyes maintains he is not for sale.

A number of players were missing from the England training session, including those United players who played against Wigan.

United winger Ashley Young was withdrawn from the England squad on Sunday, having taken no part in the Shield match.

The match between England and Scotland is the first between the two since 1999, and comes ahead of England's crunch 2014 World Cup qualification matches against Moldova and Ukraine in early September.

Scotland can no longer qualify.