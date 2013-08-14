LONDON Aug 14 Journeyman striker Rickie Lambert scored with his first touch in international football as England fought off a tenacious Scottish uprising to earn a 3-2 friendly victory at Wembley on Wednesday.

England had needed goals from Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck to draw level after Scotland twice led a frenetic match before substitute Lambert thumped in a header from a corner just after coming off the bench.

The 31-year-old Southampton player's goal capped an enthralling night at Wembley in the first meeting between world soccer's oldest rivals for 14 years.

James Morrison gave Scotland a shock lead after 11 minutes with a little help from a mistake by England keeper Joe Hart before Walcott's searing pace enabled the Arsenal forward to level after 28 minutes.

Much-travelled striker Kenny Miller restored Scotland's lead with a low shot four minutes into the second half but Welbeck cut short the celebrations from the 25,000-strong Tartan Army four minutes later with a glancing header.

Both managers made several substitutions during the second half but it was the introduction of Lambert, a late-developer who once worked in a beetroot factory, that proved decisive as he connected sweetly with Leighton Baines's corner. (Editing by Ed Osmond)