LONDON Nov 15 Chile reinforced the belief they will pose a serious threat at next year's World Cup finals when they scored an early goal and largely dominated an experimental England team for a 2-0 win at Wembley in a friendly on Friday.

Alexis Sanchez scored with a superbly timed header after seven minutes and added the second in stoppage time to stretch Chile's unbeaten run to 10 matches and inflict fellow finalists England's first defeat for a year and a day after 10 unbeaten games.

Chile also beat England 2-0 at Wembley on their last visit in 1998.

England coach Roy Hodgson gave debuts to Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster and Southampton team mates Adam Lallana and Jay Rodriguez, and with captain Steven Gerrard and other regulars missing England played well in patches but lacked the harmony of the South Americans.

England were the first to settle and Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was forced into making two important saves in the opening 15 minutes from Phil Jones and Frank Lampard.

The visitors gradually took control, though, and were the deserved winners, with the victory wrapped up by Sanchez when he lobbed Forster a minute from the end.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Stephen Wood)