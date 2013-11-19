LONDON Nov 19 England lost at home for successive matches for the first time since 1977 after a powerful first-half header from Per Mertesacker was enough to give an experimental Germany a 1-0 win at Wembley on Tuesday.

It was Germany's fifth win over England in six games at Wembley since they last lost there in 1975, and gave German coach Joachim Loew something to celebrate in his 100th match in charge of the side.

Both teams were using the match as part of their preparations for next year's World Cup finals in Brazil, and Loew and England manager Roy Hodgson considerably altered their lineups. As such, the game lacked the intensity of many former clashes between the old rivals.

England, showing nine changes from the team that lost 2-0 to Chile on Friday, dominated for long periods of a generally low-key game but created very little despite having the majority of possession.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Stephen Wood)