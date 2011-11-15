UPDATE 3-Cristiano Ronaldo denies accusations of tax fraud in Spain
* Ronaldo denies any wrongdoing (Recasts with Ronaldo denial)
LONDON Nov 15 England 1 Sweden 0 - international friendly result on Tuesday.
At Wembley Stadium
Scorer: Daniel Majstorovic 22og
Halftime 1-0; Attendance: 48,865
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic) (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
PARIS, June 13 Fans at the Stade de France paid tribute to the victims of the recent militant attacks in Manchester and London before a soccer friendly between France and England on Tuesday.