Soccer-Sidwell extends contract at promoted Brighton
June 8 Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell has signed a one-year contract extension at the recently promoted Premier League club.
June 2 England 1 Belgium 0 - international friendly result on Saturday At Wembley Stadium, London Scorer: Danny Welbeck 36 Halftime: 1-0; Att: 85,091 Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark) (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 8 Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell has signed a one-year contract extension at the recently promoted Premier League club.
June 8 Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced on Wednesday.