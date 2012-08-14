Theo Walcott kicks the ball during a training session at Wembley stadium in London, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

LONDON Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has been ruled out of England's friendly against Euro 2012 runners-up Italy on Wednesday because of a bruised thigh.

"Walcott ... was unable to train fully so has returned to his club as a precaution," the Football Association said on its website (www.thefa.com) on Tuesday.

England coach Roy Hodgson confirmed the injury was not serious.

"He had the same as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Unfortunately Alex turned his ankle and Theo took a kick on his thigh, and we were hoping a couple of days would see him right, but unfortunately he couldn't."

Frank Lampard will captain England, who lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.

"We missed him during the Euros," Hodgson said. "If you have players of Frank Lampard's quality, it is a great pity if they are injured."

The Chelsea midfielder will lead a young, experimental side in Berne against the Azzurri, and Lampard said he was looking forward to the challenge.

"It's a very exciting squad," Lampard told reporters. "The manager's picked a very intelligent squad, brought in some young players to give them some experience.

"The manager only had two months to work with the players <before the European Championship>, so this is a great get-together for us, a chance to look to build. The last thing we want to do is lose ground early on in the <World Cup> qualifying campaign."

Asked about reaching a landmark 100 appearances with the national team, Lampard said: "To be honest it's not something that's completely on my agenda. I'm sure I won't get any favours from the manager, and rightly so.

"It's an ambition to stay in the squad; if I can continue to help them all the way to Brazil, I'll be very happy to do so."

