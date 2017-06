LONDON Aug 14 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has been ruled out of England's friendly against Euro 2012 runners-up Italy on Wednesday because of a bruised thigh.

"Walcott ... was unable to train fully so has returned to his club as a precaution," the Football Association said on its website (www.thefa.com) on Tuesday.

No replacement will be added to the England squad for the game in Berne. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)