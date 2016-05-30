NANTES, France May 30 France looked sluggish at times but could at least rely on gifted teenager Kingsley Coman in a 3-2 win over Cameroon on Monday in their penultimate warm-up game for the Euro 2016 campaign on home soil.

France snatched victory with a last-gasp Dimitri Payet free kick but it was Coman who caught the eye as the 19-year-old Bayern Munich winger set up a goal and made his presence felt all over the pitch until he came off in the 77th minute.

His performance confirmed that the hosts can bank on young talent up front in the June 10-July 10 tournament.

France opened the scoring after 20 minutes in the western port city when midfielder Blaise Matuidi volleyed home a fine cross by Coman, starting a match for France for the first time.

Cameroon levelled two minutes later, Vincent Aboubacar catching the France defence off guard to tap in from close range.

Striker Olivier Giroud put the home side ahead from a Paul Pogba cross four minutes before the break.

The second half proved relatively uneventful until Eric Choupo Moting put the visitors level from close range two minutes from time.

France needed a free kick from Payet in the dying moments to seal victory.

Les Bleus will face Scotland in their final warm-up game on June 4 in Metz.

They will play Romania in the opening game of the tournament on June 10 at the Stade de France and will also meet Albania and Switzerland in Group A.