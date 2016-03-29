PARIS France beefed up security in and around the Stade de France on Tuesday for the first international soccer match to be played at the stadium since the attacks in Paris by militant Islamists on Nov. 13 killed 130 people.

The crowd also observed a minute of silence before the friendly between France and Russia in memory of victims of last week's bombings in Brussels which killed 32 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Brussels attacks too.

"Some 1,200 agents from private security companies and 575 police and gendarmerie officers are here," French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told reporters at the stadium, one of several Paris sites targeted in last November's attacks.

Cazeneuve said cars entering the underground parking lot were being searched and VIP parking spots were being cleared by bomb squads.

Just as at this year's Six Nations rugby games, side accesses to the esplanade were shut.

Private security agents performed a first bag and body check on people entering the stadium under the supervision of police officers carrying machine guns.

A second body and bag check was then performed at the 18 stadium entry points.

"We have also mobilised a RAID (special force) unit," said Cazeneuve.

France will host the Euro 2016 soccer tournament from June 10-July 10 with 24 teams taking part and games being played in 10 stadiums.

