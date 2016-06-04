METZ, France, June 4 Much-maligned Olivier Giroud struck twice to help attack-minded France sink Scotland 3-0 in a final warm-up game before they launch Euro 2016 on home soil next week.

Les Bleus scored three goals in an opening period that saw a weak visiting team totally dominated in midfield by Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, the latter's display in the holding position adding steel to the defensive unit.

Five days after fans booed Giroud during a friendly win over Cameroon, the Arsenal forward went a long way to reassuring them that he should be the focal point for a France team that have now notched 13 goals in four games.

Giroud opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a superb back-heel after a perfect cross from Bacary Sagna.

He doubled his account 27 minutes later by stabbing the ball home after a Dimitri Payet shot was parried by goalkeeper David Marshall.

Arsenal centre back Laurent Koscielny added the third goal just before halftime when he headed in a Payet corner.

The second period remained one-sided but France were unable to add to their tally.

The host nation play Romania in the opening game of Euro 2016 in Paris on Friday. They will also meet Albania and Switzerland in Group A later in the competition. (Writing by John Irish; Editing by Tony Jimenez)