Germany's Thomas Muller (13) celebrates with team mates after scoring as France's Karim Benzema (L) reacts during their international friendly soccer match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Germany claimed their first win over France in 26 years when goals by Thomas Mueller and Sami Khedira secured a 2-1 win in an entertaining friendly at the Stade de France on Wednesday.

Both second-half goals came from France left back Patrice Evra's side of the defence as Germany fought back after Mathieu Valbuena had opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime.

Valbuena headed home from close range in the 44th minute after Karim Benzema's free kick bounced off the bar, but Mueller slotted past Hugo Lloris early the second half and Khedira wrapped it up from Mesut Ozil's pass with 17 minutes left.

Real Madrid striker Benzema missed a clear chance in the first half and has not scored for France in his last 10 appearances.

