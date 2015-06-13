PARIS Euro 2016 hosts France suffered their third defeat in four games when they were surprisingly beaten 1-0 away to Albania in a friendly international on Saturday.

After defeats by Brazil and Belgium, either side of beating Denmark, Didier Deschamps' side produced an unconvincing display and despite dominating possession they lacked a cutting edge.

Lively Albania had already had two good chances through Ermir Lenjani before Ergys Kace curled a superb free kick past France goalie Hugo Lloris into the top corner in the 43rd minute.

In baking heat the home side continued to be the more threatening after the interval.

France's best effort came from Mathieu Valbuena, whose fierce free kick was parried away by Etrit Berisha.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)