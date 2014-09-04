PARIS, Sept 4 New Chelsea signing Loic Remy grabbed the only goal as France squeezed past 2010 world champions Spain 1-0 in a friendly at the Stade de France on Thursday.

The second-half substitute found the back of the net in spectacular style in the 72nd minute, pouncing on a pass from Mathieu Valbuena to give Didier Deschamps's team a deserved victory.

Vicente del Bosque's side, who suffered a shock first-round exit at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, lacked creativity in midfield and never looked threatening up front.

Champions Spain start their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Macedonia on Monday.