Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
PARIS Feb 23 France coach Laurent Blanc named the following 23-man squad on Thursday for next Wednesday's friendly with Germany in Bremen.
Goalkeepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille) Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Mathieu Debuchy (Lille), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Philippe Mexes (AC Milan), Adil Rami (Valencia), Anthony Reveillere (Lyon), Mamadou Sakho (Paris St Germain) Midfielders: Morgan Amalfitano (Marseille), Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Alou Diarra (Marseille), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Marvin Martin (Sochaux), Samir Nasri (Manchester City), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille) Forwards: Kevin Gameiro (PSG), Olivier Giroud (Montpellier), Jeremy Menez (PSG), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich), Louis Saha (Tottenham Hotspur) (Editing by Mark Meadows)
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)