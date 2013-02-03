Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger (L) challenges Nicolai Mueller of FSV Mainz 05 during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Germany holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been ruled out of Wednesday's friendly game against France in Paris after being injured on Saturday, the German football association (DFB) said on Sunday.

Schweinsteiger, who has won 97 caps, picked up an ankle injury in the second half of Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Mainz 05.

Coach Joachim Loew will not nominate a replacement, it said in a statement.

