Dutch striker Huntelaar rejoins Ajax on one-year deal
Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has rejoined Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a one-year deal after ending a long stint at German side FC Schalke, the former Dutch champions announced on Thursday.
BERLIN Germany holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been ruled out of Wednesday's friendly game against France in Paris after being injured on Saturday, the German football association (DFB) said on Sunday.
Schweinsteiger, who has won 97 caps, picked up an ankle injury in the second half of Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Mainz 05.
Coach Joachim Loew will not nominate a replacement, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has rejoined Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a one-year deal after ending a long stint at German side FC Schalke, the former Dutch champions announced on Thursday.
LONDON England bowler Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Champions Trophy with a side strain he picked up in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.