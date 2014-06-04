June 4 Gibraltar claimed their first win since they became the newest and smallest member of European soccer's governing body UEFA last year when they beat fellow minnows Malta 1-0 in a friendly in Portugal on Wednesday.

The tiny British territory attached to the south of Spain have played five full internationals since joining UEFA in May 2013 and a goal from Kyle Casciaro in the 66th minute in Faro was their debut victory after two draws and two defeats.

The Gibraltar football association (GFA) became a full UEFA member almost 120 years after being formed following a bitter 14-year court marathon against Spain's objections.

Spain disputes the sovereignty of Gibraltar, ceded to Britain "in perpetuity" under the 1713 Treaty of Utrecht as a spoil of the War of the Spanish Succession. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)