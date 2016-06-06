Egyptian becomes first amputee to swim across Red Sea Gulf
An Egyptian adventurer has become the first amputee to swim from Egypt to Jordan, crossing a 20-kilometre (12.4 miles) stretch of the Red Sea's Gulf of Aqaba last month in under nine hours.
Defender Birkir Mar Saeverson fired a stunning goal as Iceland romped to a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in Reykjavik on Monday in their final tune-up ahead of Euro 2016.
Kolbeinn Sigthorsson opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a simple tap-in before Saeverson thundered in the second on the volley 10 minutes later after Liechtenstein looked to have cleared the danger from a corner.
Alfred Finbogasson netted a third four minutes before half-time and 37-year-old striker Eidur Gudjohnsen rounded off the scoring in the 82nd minute, starting and finishing a slick move.
Iceland, who will be appearing in the finals of a major tournament for the first time in France, open their Euro 2016 campaign against Portugal on June 14 before facing Hungary and Austria in Group F.
LONDON Novak Djokovic could be on the verge of "something special" after teaming up with Andre Agassi for the French Open, former Roland Garros runner-up Henri Leconte said on Tuesday.