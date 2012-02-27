Chelsea's Didier Drogba reacts after an injury during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will miss Ivory Coast's friendly against Guinea in Abidjan on Wednesday because of an injury to his right knee.

Drogba limped off in the second half of Saturday's 3-0 win against Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League and was replaced by Fernando Torres.

"The forward will not be linking up with Ivory Coast and will receive treatment at our training ground in Cobham over the next week," the club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) on Monday.

Drogba was involved when Ivory Coast lost on penalties to Zambia in the final of the African Nations Cup earlier this month.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)