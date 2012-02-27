LONDON Feb 27 Chelsea striker Didier
Drogba will miss Ivory Coast's friendly against Guinea in
Abidjan on Wednesday because of an injury to his right knee.
Drogba limped off in the second half of Saturday's 3-0 win
against Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League and was replaced
by Fernando Torres.
"The forward will not be linking up with Ivory Coast and
will receive treatment at our training ground in Cobham over the
next week," the club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com)
on Monday.
Drogba was involved when Ivory Coast lost on penalties to
Zambia in the final of the African Nations Cup earlier this
month.
