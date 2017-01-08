Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
ABU DHABI Jan 8 Substitute Wilfried Zaha provided the decisive cross on his Ivory Coast debut as the African champions beat Sweden 2-1 in a friendly international on Sunday.
The former England international, who switched his allegiance to the Ivory Coast ahead of the defence of their African Nations Cup title, provided the perfect cross for Giovanni Sio to head home a 50th minute winner.
An own goal from Wilfried Kanon had Sweden ahead in the 42nd minute as he botched an attempted clearance of Nicklas Barkroth's cross but Yao Serge Nguessan equalised on the stroke of half-time.
The Ivorians have been preparing for the Nations Cup in the United Arab Emirates. They will be heading to Gabon on Thursday and play their opening Group C game on Jan 16 against Togo. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.