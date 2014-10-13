Japan's coach Javier Aguirre of Mexico looks on during a training session ahead of their friendly soccer match against Brazil at the National Stadium in Singapore October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE New Japan coach Javier Aguirre will continue to chop and change his lineups as he wades through the "abundance of talent" to find the best 23-man squad for their Asian Cup defence in January.

The Japanese take on five-times world champions Brazil in a friendly in Singapore on Tuesday with Mexican Aguirre promising six changes to his lineup from Friday's 1-0 home success over Jamaica in Niigata.

It was a first win for the coach, who has had a tricky start since taking over from Alberto Zaccheroni following Japan's disappointing group stage exit at the World Cup.

He has been quick to hand debuts to untested talents in the opening 2-0 home defeat by Uruguay, 1-1 draw with Venezuela and the Jamaica win with more expected before they head to Australia for the Asian Cup in January.

"We need to find out the 23 players for it and so far I have surprisingly found so many good talents in the J-League -- and there are more than 20 players overseas," the former Atletico Madrid boss told reporters on Monday.

"We have an abundance of talent actually so I think the time is enough and in terms of the selection so far so good although the results haven't come yet."

"(But) this is what exactly I want, a difficulty situation. We have no home games in the Asian Cup and I wanted to have an environment to fight, I want to fight against a team that is difficult to beat," he added of the step up in class of Brazil.

One of the six changes will be Borussia Dortmund playmaker Shinji Kagawa, who will miss the Singapore fixture and is back in Germany after suffering concussion following a blow to the jaw against the Jamaicans.

Brazil are also under new management following the World Cup with former skipper Dunga returning for a second stint after previously stepping down following the quarter-final exit at the 2010 finals in South Africa.

They have won their opening three matches, including a 2-0 success over arch-rivals Argentina in Beijing on Saturday, and are yet to concede a goal as they try to move on from the embarrassing 7-1 semi-defeat by Germany at their home tournament.

Aguirre said he expects the Brazilians to dominate possession on Singapore's sandy pitch and wants to see his side pressure their opponents better after defensive lapses in the opening two home matches last month.

"We are going to take a 4-3-3 system as usual but we would like to make it compact," he said through a translator.

"We need to try and keep the defensive line of around 40 metres (from goal). For the last few games I think maybe we gave too much space in between (defence and midfield) so we would like to keep it compact.

"For Brazil, since Dunga took charge, three out of their four goals have come from set pieces so we need to be aware."

