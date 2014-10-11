Oct 11 Former England international Ray Wilkins began his tenure as Jordan coach in defeat after a late goal by Yusuf Nasser gave Kuwait a 1-0 win in a friendly on Friday.

The striker found space between two Jordanian defenders to hit a first time right foot shot into the corner of the net in the 85th minute of the friendly in Amman.

Former Chelsea, AC Milan and Manchester United midfielder Wilkins only took charge of the Asian Cup finalists last month.

Jordan, who have been drawn in Group D of January's Asian Cup in Australia alongside holders Japan, Iraq and Palestine, will take on Kuwait again on Monday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Nick Mulvenney)