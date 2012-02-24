(Adds quotes, detail)
By Theo Ruizenaar
ZEIST, Netherlands, Feb 24 Arjen Robben
and Wesley Sneijder were named in the Netherlands squad for next
week's friendly against England on Friday with coach Bert van
Marwijk hoping they would recover their form by training and
playing with the others.
Robben and Sneijder are both misfiring at their clubs,
Bayern Munich and Inter Milan respectively, and while neither
are guaranteed to start the game, Van Marwijk belives they will
benfit from just being part of the squad.
The two played key roles in the Netherlands run to the World
Cup final in 2010 and both had fine seasons leading up to that
tournament when Inter faced Bayern in the Champions League final
a few weeks before the World Cup started.
"I know that both of them are not at their best at the
moment and you are always concerned when players lose their form
a little," Van Marwijk told reporters. "And confidence is just
about how you are feeling.
"But they all like to play and train with the Dutch squad
through our style of football, so that might be the right place
for them to push on."
Van Marwijk invited wingers Ola John and Luciano Narsingh
for the first time, while left back Erik Pieters is making a
comeback after being sidelined for months.
"Both developed well and possess a decisive pass, while they
have also proved that they can deliver under pressure," he
added.
Van Marwijk also included Tottenham Hotspur midfielder
Rafael van der Vaart with the player now back to full fitness
after missing the last three games with a calf injury.
He is expected to start Sunday's North London derby against
Arsenal, who should include his compatriot and fellow squad
member Robin van Persie in their lineup.
"My assistants stay in touch with all players and Rafael is
fit, but we have to wait if he will play the coming weekend,"
Van Marwijk cautioned.
The match against England, which was postponed in August
last year due to the riots in London, will be the last friendly
for the Dutch before they start their warm-up programme for Euro
2012, where they face Denmark, Germany and Portugal.
Their last match against England at Wembley ended in a 4-1
defeat during Euro'96.
Squad:
Keepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (AS Roma), Tim Krul (Newcastle
United), Michel Vorm (Swansea City)
Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VFB Stuttgart), Jeffrey Bruma
(SV Hamburg), John Heitinga (Everton), Joris Mathijsen (Malaga),
Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven), Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord)
Midfielders: Mark van Bommel (AC Milan), Urby Emanuelson (AC
Milan), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Stijn Schaars (Sporting
Portugal), Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan), Kevin Strootman (PSV
Eindhoven), Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur), Georginio
Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)
Forwards: Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Ola John (Twente
Enschede), Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede), Dirk Kuyt
(Liverpool), Luciano Narsingh (Heerenveen), Robin van Persie
(Arsenal), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
(Editing by Mike Collett/Alan Baldwin)