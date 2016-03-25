AMSTERDAM, March 25 France captain Blaise Matuidi struck a late goal to snatch a 3-2 win over the Netherlands in a thriller that was a credit to the memory of the late Johan Cruyff, who was remembered with a minute's applause during Friday's friendly.

Early goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud had put France in control, but Luuk de Jong pulled one back just after halftime and substitute Ibrahim Afellay equalised with a long range shot five minutes from time.

But Matuidi's 86th minute effort handed France a deserved victory as they continued their preparations ahead of hosting Euro 2016, which the Netherlands failed to qualify for.

Griezmann fired home a sixth minute free kick before fellow forward Giroud reacted quickest to a loose ball in the penalty area to extend the visitors' lead in the 13th minute.

The referee then stopped the game for 60 seconds as the players led the crowd in loud applause for three-time European Footballer of the Year Cruyff, who died on Thursday aged 68.

The break in the 14th minute was a homage to Cruyff, who wore the No. 14 shirt, but France disappointed home hopes of remembering the Netherlands's most famous player with a win. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)