Spain's Pedro Rodriguez (C) celebrates with team mates after he scored his second goal against Panama during their international friendly soccer match at the Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PANAMA CITY Pedro took his goal tally in his last five internationals to seven when an under-strength Spain side thumped lowly Panama 5-1 in a one-sided friendly on Wednesday.

The world and European champions eased into a 3-0 halftime lead in Panama City thanks to Pedro's double and a goal from record scorer and stand-in captain David Villa, his 53rd on his 85th appearance for his country.

Playing their final match of the year and without rested midfield stalwarts Xavi and Xabi Alonso, Vicente del Bosque's side missed a host of chances before substitute Sergio Ramos curled in a superb free kick in the 82nd minute.

Jesus Navas fed Markel Susaeta to score on his debut two minutes later and the home fans were rewarded when Gabriel Gomez cheekily beat Iker Casillas with a chipped penalty three minutes from time.

