WARSAW Oct 12 A late goal from substitute Marcin Komorowski gave injury-hit Poland a 1-0 win over South African in an international friendly on Friday.

Polish coach Waldemar Fornalik, who had to do without injured captain Jakub Blaszczykowski and first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, also kept Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski on the bench.

Lewandowski's replacement, Hanover's Artur Sobiech, failed to capitalise on a couple of chances before leaving the pitch on a stretcher after a collision with South Africa goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the second half.

Poland had chances throughout the game but could not find a way past Khune until the 81st minute when substitute Kamil Grosicki's cross from the right found Komorowski who scored with a left-footed drive.

South Africa found the net in stoppage time when Siyabonga Sangweni's header went in but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Poland face England in a Group H World Cup qualifier in Warsaw on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Alison Wildey)