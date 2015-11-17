LUXEMBOURG Andre Andre and Nani scored in each half to give an experimental Portugal a 2-0 win in Luxemburg in a friendly on Tuesday.

Midfielder Andre broke the deadlock for the Euro 2016 finalists in difficult, wet conditions just after the half hour and Nani, celebrating his 29th birthday, scored direct from a free kick in the 89th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who also missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to Russia, was among the regulars rested by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for the game.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)