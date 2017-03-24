Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
KRASNODAR, Russia Jonathan Kodjia and Wilfried Zaha scored stunning goals as the Ivory Coast beat Russia 2-0 in Krasnodar on Friday, a result that raised the alarm bells for the World Cup hosts.
Aston Villa striker Kodjia produced a forceful strike after shrugging his way past the home defence to open the scoring on the half hour and Crystal Palace's Zaha dribbled past three defenders before finishing with his left foot to double the lead on 70 minutes.
The Ivorians, with a caretaker coach and playing their first match since their disappointingly early elimination at the African Nations Cup finals in January, made light work of Russia, who will host the World Cup finals next year.
Russia, jeered off the field at the end of the game, have won just three games in 12 over the past year, including picking up just a single point at last year's European Championship in France.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Neil Robinson)
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.