June 5 Serbia held Russia to a 1-1 draw on Sunday in Russia's final Euro 2016 friendly before their first group game against England on June 11 in Marseille.

Artem Dzyuba scored in the 85th minute at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, only for Alexander Mitrovic to equalise three minutes later.

Russia head coach Leonid Slutskiy kept faith with the attacking trio of Dzuyba, Fedor Smolov and Alexander Kokorin, who all started the 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic last Wednesday. Igor Akinfeev returned in goal, while 20-year-old Alexander Golovin was also given a chance in the centre of midfield.

There were few chances for either side in what was a largely forgettable first half, but Russia suffered what could potentially be a major injury blow when holding midfielder Igor Denisov limped off during the second half.

Dzyuba scored five minutes from time after excellent work by Roman Shirokov and Kokorin.

But Russia could not hold on to the lead. In the 88th minute Mitrovic managed to avoid the offside trap and found himself one-on-one with Akinfeev. The Newcastle forward made no mistake to make it 1-1.

Russia and England are in Group B at Euro 2016 alongside Slovakia and Wales. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Clare Lovell)