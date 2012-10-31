MOSCOW Russia coach Fabio Capello has called up several newcomers, including Real Madrid forward Denis Cheryshev, for next month's friendly against the United States.

Italian Capello included the 21-year-old left winger in an expanded 35-man squad he named on Wednesday for the November 14 game in the southern city of Krasnodar.

Cheryshev, whose father Dmitry was a Russia international, plays for Real Madrid's B team Castilla and has yet to feature for Jose Mourinho's side.

"I'm very happy to have made the provisional squad! I'll just keep on working," Cheryshev wrote on his Twitter account.

If Cheryshev wins a first cap against the U.S. he would follow in the footsteps of his father.

"It would be nice if Denis gets a chance to play because I also made my international debut against the U.S. team 20 years ago," Dmitry Cheryshev was quoted as saying by local outlet R-sport.

Arsenal forward Andrei Arshavin and Reading striker Pavel Pogrebnyak were again left out but former Chelsea winger Yuri Zhirkov, who joined wealthy Anzhi Makhachkala last year, was recalled following a three-month absence.

Former England manager Capello, who replaced Dick Advocaat following Russia's poor showing at Euro 2012, said he would reduce his roster to a regular 23-man squad next week.

The Russians have made a flying start in their World Cup qualifying campaign under Capello, winning all four of their matches in Group F. They next face Northern Ireland in March.

