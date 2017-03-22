March 22 Scotland were held to a 1-1 home draw against Canada in a friendly on Wednesday as Gordon Strachan's struggling side warmed up for this weekend's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia with another frustrating display.

Only a spattering of fans were inside Easter Road, the home of Edinburgh side Hibernian, to watch a flat encounter punctuated by few chances for either side.

The hosts fell behind after 11 minutes when Canada's Fraser Aird made the most of some poor defending to score his first international goal.

Scotland, who are second from bottom in their World Cup qualifying group with four points and host Slovenia at Hampden Park on Sunday, drew level when Steven Naismith diverted Tom Cairney's shot over the line after 35 minutes.

