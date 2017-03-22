Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
March 22 Scotland were held to a 1-1 home draw against Canada in a friendly on Wednesday as Gordon Strachan's struggling side warmed up for this weekend's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia with another frustrating display.
Only a spattering of fans were inside Easter Road, the home of Edinburgh side Hibernian, to watch a flat encounter punctuated by few chances for either side.
The hosts fell behind after 11 minutes when Canada's Fraser Aird made the most of some poor defending to score his first international goal.
Scotland, who are second from bottom in their World Cup qualifying group with four points and host Slovenia at Hampden Park on Sunday, drew level when Steven Naismith diverted Tom Cairney's shot over the line after 35 minutes.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.