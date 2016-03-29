Football Soccer - Scotland v Denmark - International Friendly - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland - 29/3/16Scotland's Craig Gordon makes a save from Denmark's Martin BraithwaiteAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Scotland v Denmark - International Friendly - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland - 29/3/16Scotland's Craig Gordon makes a save from Denmark's Martin BraithwaiteReuters / Russell CheyneLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Scotland v Denmark - International Friendly - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland - 29/3/16Scotland's Scott Brown in action with Denmark's Nicolai JorgensenAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

Football Soccer - Scotland v Denmark - International Friendly - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland - 29/3/16Scotland's Liam Bridcutt clashes with Denmark's Riza Durmisi and Andreas Christensen as Denmark's Erik Sviatchenko lies injuredReuters / Russell CheyneLivepic

Football Soccer - Scotland v Denmark - International Friendly - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland - 29/3/16Scotland's Liam Bridcutt is booked by Referee Svein Oddva Moen as Denmark's Erik Sviatchenko lies injuredReuters / Russell CheyneLivepic

Football Soccer - Scotland v Denmark - International Friendly - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland - 29/3/16Scotland's Gordon Greer is booked by Referee Svein Oddva MoenReuters / Russell CheyneLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Scotland earned a second successive victory as Matt Ritchie's early goal saw off Denmark at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Bournemouth's Ritchie took advantage of hesitation between Denmark captain Daniel Agger and visiting keeper Kasper Schmeichel to slot home after seven minutes.

Denmark, who like Scotland are looking ahead to the World Cup qualifiers after missing out on this year's European Championship, enjoyed the lion's share of possession but were lightweight in attack.

"Our team spirit kept us in it but they (Denmark) were the better side," Scotland manager Gordon Strachan said.

"They should've gone to the European Championship. I've got a couple of young players coming through," added Strachan who handed a full debut to Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

Scotland won 1-0 in the Czech Republic last week.

(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)