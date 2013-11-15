LONDON Nov 15 Substitutes Brek Shea and Aron Johannsson roused the United States late on but Juergen Klinsmann's World Cup finalists still had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Scotland in an international friendly low on quality in Glasgow on Friday.

Shea, the Texas-born Stoke City winger who provided pace and penetration when he came on in the 62nd minute, had a strong claim for a penalty turned down after his cross struck Scotland defender Grant Hanley on the arm 14 minutes from time.

Johannsson, the AZ Alkmaar striker who was part of a triple substitution by Klinsmann, then had two chances to win it.

First he forced a sharp save from David Marshall after hesitation in the home defence, and with seven minutes remaining he latched on to a cut-back from Shea but dragged a left-foot shot just wide of the upright with the goal - and the game - at his mercy.

American keeper Tim Howard produced a noteworthy save from a Robert Snodgrass free kick in the 53rd minute, and Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore got into promising positions, but otherwise there was little to cheer Klinsmann as he prepares the U.S. for next year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

There was no sign of improvement by Scotland under coach Gordon Strachan, either, in a game played in a muted atmosphere at Hampden Park, the last time an international will be staged there before Glasgow hosts the 2014 Commonwealth Games. (Writing by Stephen Wood; editing by Toby Davis)